/Trump Announces Hamas Disarmament Deal | Israel, Hamas Yet to Fully Agree on Gaza Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced what he describes as a historic agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas, calling it a crucial step toward establishing a new governing authority in Gaza and advancing long-term peace in the region. According to reports, mediators in Cairo have proposed a framework under which Hamas would gradually surrender its weapons, while Israeli forces would withdraw in phases. However, Israel has not fully endorsed the proposal, insisting that there will be no military withdrawal until Gaza is completely demilitarized. Hamas has responded by saying that any handover of its heavy weapons will depend on Israel ending its military operations, withdrawing its forces, and committing to a permanent ceasefire. The proposed agreement also includes an international stabilization force and a new Palestinian police structure to oversee Gaza's future security.