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Accident occurred on Montana's highest summit, Granite Peak

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 18:12 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 18:12 IST
A routine climbing trip to Montana's highest summit turned into a harrowing, unbelievable survival story when an experienced hiker was accidentally impaled by his own trekking pole.

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