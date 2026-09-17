/Macklemore axed from Ed Sheeran tour over Palestine row

Ed Sheeran's Loop tour hit a major snag after all four of his supporting acts, Finneas, Irish artists Aaron Rowe and Beoga, and Danish band Lukas Graham, quit within hours of each other. The move came in solidarity with rapper Macklemore, who was dropped from the tour after making pro-Palestinian remarks onstage. Sheeran says the decision to remove Macklemore wasn't his, but the promoter's, and has avoided being drawn further into the controversy as the tour continues without a replacement act.