As Omicron surges around world, India records lowest Covid daily infections

India reported the lowest Covid cases since May 2020 on December 07, 2021. The health ministry reported a total of 6,882 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

The new infections have taken the total tally of Covid cases to 3,46,48,383 and the active cases have decreased to 95,014, which is the lowest in 554 days.

Union Health Ministry data reported that 220 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 473,757.

Also read | Omicron may cause third wave in India by February, scientist warns

Tuesday marked the 11th continuous day when India has reported less than 10,000 daily Covid cases and 163rd day when India has recorded less than 50,000 Covid cases.

The recovery rate was also recorded to be the highest since March 2020 at 98.36 per cent. Meanwhile, active cases made 0.27 per cent of the total infections, which was the lowest since March 2020.

India, meanwhile, has confirmed 23 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on December 07. Out of these 23, eight are from Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, two in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat and national capital city New Delhi.

Also read | Dedication? Parents keep sending Covid positive child to school for a week

This data came at a time when an IIT scientist has warned that the new Omicron variant may cause a third wave in India by February 2022. "With the new variant, our current forecast is that the country could see the third wave by February but it will be milder than the second wave. So far we have seen that the severity of Omicron is not like the one seen in the Delta variant," said Manindra Agarwal, an IIT scientist who is involved in the mathematical projection of the trajectory of COVID-19.

He also added that the "new variant has shown high transmissibility, its severity is not like the one seen in the Delta variant."