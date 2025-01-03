Outgoing US president Joe Biden will visit New Orleans on Monday (Jan 6) to meet the families of the victims of the New Year's Eve attack.

India on Friday (Jan 3) responded to the reports of China declaring to create two new counties in Xinjiang, stressing that India has never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, law enforcement officials on Friday (Jan 3) halted attempts to arrest impeached president Yoon Suk-Yeol following a standoff with a military unit inside the presidential residence.

Biden to visit New Orleans on Monday; to grieve with victims' families, meet officials

US President Joe Biden will be travelling to New Orleans on Monday (Jan 6) to meet the families of the victims of the New Year's attack that killed 14 people and injured several others, the White House announced on Friday.

India reacts to China creating 'so-called counties', says lodged a 'solemn protest' with Chinese side

Days after China declared to create two new counties in Xinjiang, out of which one is made up mainly of Indian territory, India on Friday (Jan 3) responded to the reports, stressing that India has never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area.

Investigators halt attempt to arrest impeached S Korean prez Yoon after standoff with ‘military unit’

South Korean law enforcement officials Friday (Jan 3) halted attempts to arrest impeached president Yoon Suk-Yeol following a standoff with a military unit inside the presidential residence.

Delhi assembly elections: Congress fields Alka Lamba against Chief Minister Atishi

India's Congress party announced Alka Lamba to run for the upcoming assembly polls against the Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji constituency.

Want to forge a new relationship with Damascus: German, French foreign ministers meet Syria's de facto leader

The foreign ministers of Germany and France met Syria's de-facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday (January 3) on behalf of the European Union (EU).

Indian PM Modi gifted Jill Biden diamond worth $20,000 in 2023

US First Lady Jill Biden received a 7.5-carat green lab-grown eco-friendly diamond worth $20,000 from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit in 2023, including other gits.

Netanyahu demands to delay criminal trial testimony for 2 more weeks after surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested to postpone the testimony in his ongoing criminal trial for two more weeks after his surgery for prostate.

Fears of extremism in military as US reels under New Year's attacks

The suspects in the two deadly New Year's day attacks have had a history of serving in the US military, which underscores the continuous fear of extremism within the US armed services.

India Test captain Rohit Sharma no longer in selection committee's plans: Report

India Test captain Rohit Sharma is all set to be axed from the team as he nears the end of his legendary career according to media reports.

Paatal Lok Season 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat returns as Hathiram, promising intense drama

During the 2020 lockdown, Prime Video's Paatal Lok was one of the most watched and loved shows. Now, four years later, the popular series is making a comeback with a second season.