India Test captain Rohit Sharma is all set to be axed from the team as he nears the end of his legendary career according to latest media reports. Rohit, who sat out of the Sydney Test match against Australia due to poor form on Friday (Jan 3), is likely to announce his retirement from the format with rumours even surfacing of his possible axing from the ODI side for the Champions Trophy. If this is the case, Rohit may well have already played his final match for India at international level.

Advertisment

Rohit out of selectors' plan?

According to a prominent media house, the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar will no longer consider Rohit for team India selection. This comes after the Indian captain has scored only 31 runs in five innings in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Rohit’s poor form became a big talking point in the build-up to the Sydney Test, which eventually saw him opt out of the contest.

Merely six months after he led India to a historic second T20 World Cup title in the West Indies, Rohit’s days with the Indian team are numbered. Reports are already stating that the India captain will announce his Test retirement after the Sydney Test ends on Monday or earlier.

Advertisment

His relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir are not great as they refrained from speaking to one another in the build-up to the SCG contest.

ALSO READ | BGT 2024/25: Team India did not celebrate record-breaking Perth win as dressing room issues broaden - Report

India's struggle continues

Advertisment

After a heavy build-up to the contest, India had another poor day at the office despite seeing skipper Rohit make way for Shubman Gill. India were reduced to 185 in their first innings, with the visitors losing key wickets in the first session of the match. Jaiswal (10), KL Rahul (4), and Gill (20) all failed to impress in what is a must-win contest for Team India in the ongoing BGT.

Later Virat Kohli (17) and Rishabh Pant (40) also failed to convert their starts before the Australian bowlers bowled out India for 185.

(With Inputs from Agencies)