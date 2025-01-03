Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested to postpone the testimony in his ongoing criminal trial for two more weeks after his surgery for prostate. Netanyahu's attorney Amid Hadad wrote a letter to the Jerusalem District Court saying the Israeli PM was discharged on Thursday (Jan 2) and is advised to stay on bed rest for two weeks.

Hadad confirmed that the required medical documents have been cleared by the court and the State Attorney’s Office has agreed to the delay.

On Sunday (Dec 29), the court agreed to cancel the hearings that were scheduled to take place in the early week of January 2025.

Netanyahu has been testifying for six days so far since his testimony began on December 10. The Times of Israel reported that Netanyahu's testimony is likely to sustain for many weeks if not months, due to the pace it has been conducted so far.

Netanyahu spent days in an underground ward amid fear of being bombed

Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing surgery to remove prostate on Sunday (Dec 29).

The surgery took place at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after he was diagnosed with an infection in his urinary tract.

The Israeli PM spent a few days in an underground ward amid the fear that he would be targeted by rockets and missiles during the ongoing war.

It was reported that on Tuesday (Dec 31), Netanyahu left the hospital against the will of his doctors to cast the vote on a critical budget-related bill in the Israeli parliament.

Times of Israel reported that he was "exhausted" after returning to the hospital at night.

Netanyahu's doctors released a statement on Jan 1 that his condition was stable and he is recovering from the surgery gradually.