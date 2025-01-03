The foreign ministers of Germany and France met Syria's de-facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus on Friday (January 3) on behalf of the European Union (EU).

Advertisment

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot said that they wanted to forge a new relationship with Syria and urged a peaceful transition of power.

Also read | Syria's education minister defends changes in school curriculum amid criticism. Cites THIS reason

The meeting took place at the Damascus People's Palace.

Advertisment

Baerbock, Barrot first EU ministers to visit Syria post-Assad's ouster

Baerbock and Barrot became the first ministers from the EU to visit Syria post the rebel offensive led by Ahmed al-Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group which led to the ouster of Bashar al-Assad last month.

Footage published by news agencies showed Baerbock and Barrot seat with Sharaa for talks at the presidential palace.

Advertisment

Also read | Syria’s new leader holds meeting with Ukraine's foreign minister

Last month, France and Germany had both sent lower-level delegations to Syria. This came as a series of foreign envoys travelled to the country post-Assad's ouster.

Germany, France FMs express hopes of a safe, peaceful Syria

Barrot expressed hope for a "sovereign, stable, and peaceful" Syria. It was also a "hope that the aspirations of all Syrians can be realised", he added, "but it is a fragile hope."

Meanwhile, Baerbock said in a statement that Germany wanted to help Syria become a "safe home" for all its people, and a "functioning state, with full control over its territory."

She said the visit was a "clear signal" to Damascus of the possibility of a new relationship between Syria and Germany, and Europe more broadly.

Despite HTS being designated a terrorist organisation by several international governments, the German foreign minister said, "We must not miss the opportunity to support the Syrian people at this important crossroads."

Berlin was ready to support "an inclusive and peaceful transfer of power", as well as social "reconciliation", Baerbock said.

She also urged Syria's new leaders to avoid "acts of vengeance against groups within the population."

(With inputs from agencies)