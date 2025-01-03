US President Joe Biden will be travelling to New Orleans on Monday (Jan 6) to meet the families of the victims of the New Year's attack that killed 14 people, while injuring dozens, the White House announced on Friday.

US President Biden and his wife Jill Biden will offer condolences to the families of the victims.

They will also meet the officials on the ground, according to the statement.

"The President and First Lady will grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack on January 1 and meet with officials on the ground," the White House said in a statement.

The suspect, Shamsun-Din Jabbar, a US citizen, drove his pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street when the people were celebrating New Year, killing 14 people.

During the attack, Jabbar also shot two police officers, who are now in stable condition. Later, the FBI reported that he was killed in a gunfight with police.

Jabbar also planted two homemade bombs in the city, authorities said. Although, it did not go off.

The FBI also said that Jabbar acted alone in the act. Moreover, Biden met with his Homeland Security team this week and told reporters that there is no evidence of a connection between Jabbar and the man who died in a Cybertruck explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden in a statement offered condolences to all the grieving families of the attack.

"To all the families of those who were killed, to all those who were injured, to all the people in New Orleans who are grieving today, I want you to know I grieve with you," he said.

"I directed my team to make sure every resource — every resource — is made available to federal, state, and local law enforcement to complete the investigation in New Orleans quickly and to make sure there’s no remaining threat to the American people," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)