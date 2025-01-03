During the 2020 lockdown, Prime Video's Paatal Lok was one of the most watched and loved shows. Now, four years later, the popular series is making a comeback with a second season. The teaser of Paatal Lok Season 2 was dropped on Friday and features Jaideep Ahlawat who returns as the brave, foul-mouthed cop Hathiram Chaudhary.



The teaser does not give any glimpse of the second season instead it shows Hathiram breaking the fourth wall and talking to the viewers hinting at what will unfold in the second season.



The teaser shows, Hathiram, after taking an intense beating, enters an elevator, which malfunctions soon enough. He then recites the story of a man who kills a bug under his bed.

Jaideep Ahlawat's Paatal Lok 2 gets release date: Check more details inside

Hathiram then says how the man is hailed as brave and powerful but soon enough, countless new bugs start spawning under his bed. Hell or Paaatallok is full of such insects, he warms as the teaser ends.

About Pataal Lok 2



The new season was first announced in 2024 during Prime Day event. The show will bring back not just Jaideep Ahlawat but also actor Ishwak Singh who reprises his roles as Inspector Imran Ansari and Gul Panag as Hathiram's wife. The fresh new entries in the show include Tillotama Shome. Paatal Lok Season 2 arrives on Prime Video on Jan 17.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and created by Sudip Sharma, the series is produced by Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP.

Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner of the series, shared his excitement in a press release shared by Prime Video. He said, "The overwhelming response to the first season inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and we've amplified the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense in this new chapter."