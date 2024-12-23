New Delhi, India

2025 is going to be bloodier! As we all gear up for the new year, Amazon Prime has revealed that the much-awaited Pataal Lok season 2 is set to release in the very first months of the year.

Season 2 of the Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer series is set to release on Prime Video on January 17, 2025.

On Monday (Dec 23), the OTT giant also unveiled the exciting news with an intriguing poster featuring Ahlawat

Sharing the poster, they wrote in the caption, ''Gates open this new year ?#PaatalLokOnPrime, New season, Jan 17.''

Apart from Ahlawat, the drama also stars Ishwak Sing and Gul Panag. Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua are the new entries in season 2.

The release date announcement comes months after the makers announced the season 2 of the neo-noir drama.

"Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy," says the synopsis of the show. The new season will have eight episodes.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the news season comes four years after the first season of Paatal Lok, which was released in May 2020. Released during the Covid-19 pandemic, the show became an instant hit for its cast performance, thrilling storyline, and twists and turns.

Back then, Jaideep as Hathi Ram and Abhishek Banerjee as Hathoda Tyagi became the talk of the internet for their standout performances in the gritty crime thriller.

The 9 episodes, which were made by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, were based on the book "The Story of My Assassinations" by an Indian journalist.

The new season is produced by Sudip Sharma, Clean Slate Filmz Production, and Eunoia Films LLP.