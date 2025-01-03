Days after China declared to create two new counties in Xinjiang, out of which one is made up mainly of Indian territory, India on Friday (Jan 3) responded to the reports, stressing that India has never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a weekly briefing said that the "so-called counties" fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh.

"We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of the jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh," he said.

He added that the creation of these new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to "China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same."

Jaiswal stressed that India has lodged a "solemn protest" with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels.

Days back, the people's government of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Friday announced the establishment of the two counties, naming them He'an County and Hekang County.

This comes just 10 days after the Special Representatives of both nations restarted the boundary negotiation, which had not happened for almost five years.

Moreover, He'an County encompasses a large part of 38,000 sq km of area India accuses China of illegally occupying in Aksai Chin.

China approves world's largest dam on Brahmaputra river

The MEA spokesperson stressed the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries and urged China to ensure that the interests of downstream states of Brahmaputra are not harmed.

This comes a week after China approved the construction of the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River.

Jaiswal reiterated the need to consult the downstream countries as the Chinese report emerges.

"We have seen the information released by Xinhua on 25 December 2024 regarding a hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory," he said.

"The Chinese side has been urged to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas," Jaiswal said, adding, that India will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect its interests.

The major hydropower project is set to be built in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo, the Tibetan name for the Brahmaputra River.

On December 26, China-based Xinhua reported that it is said to be the planet's biggest infra project, costing USD 137 billion and potentially producing three times more energy than the Three Gorges Dam.

(With inputs from agencies)