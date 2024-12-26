Amidst the rising tensions between India and China, Beijing on Thursday (Dec 26) approved the construction of the world's largest dam, a colossal hydropower project, on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet close to the Indian border.

China-based Xinhua reported that it is said to be the planet's biggest infra project, costing USD 137 billion and potentially producing three times more energy than the Three Gorges Dam.

The major hydropower project is set to be built in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo, the Tibetan name for the Brahmaputra River.

According to the 2020 estimate provided by the Power Construction Corp of China, the dam could generate 300 billion kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

Notably, the construction of Three Gorges was done by resettling 1.4 million people.

However, the authorities have not indicated yet how many people would be required to be displaced and how it would affect the local ecosystem.

Moreover, the total investment in the dam could exceed USD 137 billion, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The Brahmaputra dam was part of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 adopted by Plenum.

Concerns were raised in India, saying that this could help strengthen China's control of the water flow, its size, and its scale.

Moreover, it could further enable China to release large amounts of water flooding border areas in times of hostilities.

Notably, India is also building a dam over Brahmaputra in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier also, India and Bangladesh have raised concerns over the building of dam.

India raised concerns that such kinds of Chinese projects in the region could trigger flash floods or create water scarcity downstream.

(With inputs from agencies)