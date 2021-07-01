Top 10 world news: Italy completes troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump Organisation to be charged

As part of NATO forces withdrawal from Afghanistan, Italy has completed its troop pullout from the war-torn country. A couple of days back, Germany had also completed its troop pullout.

Meanwhile, after the two earlier instances of unmarked mass graves being discovered in Canada, a third indigenous school containing 182 unmarked graves has been discovered, at the former St Eugene's Mission School near Cranbrook, British Columbia. Earlier, the remains of 215 children were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia and 751 more unmarked graves at another school in Marieval in Saskatchewan were discovered.

In other news, after two years of investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into alleged fraud at the Trump Organization, in a first, criminal charges will be pressed against former President Donald Trump's company and its long-serving chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Click on headlines to read more

Italy completes troop pull-out from Afghanistan

Ending a 20 year deployment, as part of an accelerated withdrawal of NATO forces, Italy has completed its troop pullout from Afghanistan.

'Unstoppable': 182 unmarked graves found at third Canadian school

On the heels of two similar finds amounting to hundreds of burials, another 182 unmarked graves have been discovered at a third indigenous residential school in Canada.

Trump Org., CFO to be charged Thursday: US media

According to a US media report, Former US President Donald Trump's company and its long-serving chief financial officer will be charged with tax-related crimes.

Covid cases in Europe up again after 10 weeks of decline, says WHO

The World Health Organization ohas warned that over two months of declining Covid cases in Europe has come to an end, and a new wave would come "unless we remain disciplined."

WHO raises Euro 2020 monitoring issue amid virus surge in Europe

As Europe witnesses a surge in coronavirus cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) says that with several thousand spectators attending the games, Euro 2020 football matches need to be better monitore.d

Hong Kong protester 'Grandma Wong' arrested by police again

Alexandra Wong, a famous Hong Kong protester nicknamed "Grandma Wong" was arrested again by the police after she waved a Union Jack in Hong Kong on July 1, the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China.

UK's vaccine body recommends virus booster shots from September; government set to decide

UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in its report has suggested that booster shots need to be administered in the country with the winter approaching.

Canada heat wave: British Columbia sees 195% increase in sudden deaths with 486 cases reported

At least 486 sudden deaths were reported in a time span of five days during British Columbia’s catastrophic heatwave.

Sustainable development report ranks Australia last on climate action

The Sustainable Development Report by Cambridge in its global assessment on achieving sustainable development goals has ranked Australia in the last position for climate action among 193 countries it evaluated.

In Pics | Catastrophic heatwave delivers high temperatures in various areas

An intense heatwave swept across various regions. With monsoon yet to arrive, people find different ways to deal with the scorching heat.