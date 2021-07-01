Hong Kong protester 'Grandma Wong' arrested by police again

A famous Hong Kong protesters nicknamed "Grandma Wong" was arrested again by the police after she waved a Union Jack in Hong Kong on July 1, the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China

Alexandra Wong, nicknamed 'Grandma Wong' was detained in August 19, 2019 and kept in custody for 14 months in China. She became a familiar face during anti-government protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

July 1st not only marked the 24th anniversary of the territory's handover to China, but it also marked a year since Hong Kong imposed a wide-ranging security law that has seen Beijing drastically tightening its grip on the once freewheeling financial hub.

Permission to hold traditional July 1 protests marking the handover were cancelled by police citing coronavirus restrictions.

