In Pics | Catastrophic heatwave delivers high temperatures in various areas

An intense heatwave swept across various regions. With monsoon yet to arrive, people find different ways to deal with the scorching heat. Scroll down for images.
People rest at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Oregon, Portland on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States.
(Photograph:AFP)
Iraqi youth swim in the Shatt Al-Arab river by the port of Maqil amid a heatwave in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on June 29, 2021.
A rowing crew practices on the Potomac River as the DC area experiences a heatwave.
People are seen on the Potomac River as the DC area experiences a heatwave.
Kids play in the Salmon Springs Fountain on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend.