'Thank you for keeping your promise': Netanyahu expresses gratitude to Trump for ending hold on arms shipment

South Korean prosecutors indict impeached president on insurrection charges

North Korea tests 'strategic' cruise missiles, condemns US for engaging in 'serious military provocations'

Lebanon ceasefire: 15 people killed by Israeli forces as troops stay beyond withdrawal deadline

The Israeli soldiers have killed at least 15 people and wounded more than 80 in southern Lebanon as hundreds of Lebanese tried to reach southern villages near the border with Israel by force.

Maha Kumbh : Laurene Powell Jobs's flight at Prayagraj Airport breaks 93-year-old record. Here's why

As the Maha Kumbh, which is currently being held in India's Uttar Pradesh, is breaking several records, Prayagraj received its first international flight in 93 years after Steve Jobs's wife Laurene Powell Jobs landed at Prayagraj airport in a Bhutan Airways plane.

India: Assam is developing its second capital in THIS city

The chief minister of the Indian state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday (Jan 26), announced the development of a second capital. Sarma said that the Dibrugarh city of Assam will be the second capital of the state within the next three years.

India celebrates its 76th Republic Day. A look at all the updates

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday. The celebrations began early in the morning, drawing tens of thousands to the national capital for the grand parade.

Musk's decade-old rivalry with Sam Altman creates hitch between Tesla CEO and Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 21) introduced a plan to invest $500 billion in creating new Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres across the United States. In this proposal, big names in the tech industry, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, were also together.

Australian Open 2025: Jannik Sinner consoles crying Alexander Zverev after win - WATCH

Alexander Zverev left the court crying after losing the Australian Open 2025 men's singles final against Jannik Sinner on Sunday (Jan 26). The German, still searching for his first grand slam title, lost in straight sets on Sunday as Sinner defended his title. After losing the first set 3-6, Zverev showed fight in the second set and took it to tie-break but Sinner went on to win 7-6. The Italian won the third set 6-3 again for the second consecutive Australian Open title.

Alexander Hamilton returns to SNL: Lin-Manuel Miranda reprises role for this week's cold open

This week's episode of SNL, hosted by actor Timothée Chalamet, featured a surprise guest. In the cold open, Lin-Manuel Miranda surprised audiences by reprising his famous Broadway role as Alexander Hamilton. The SNL sketch depicted Miranda, along with his fellow founding fathers of the United States, during the signing of the Declaration of Independence.