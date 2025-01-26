As Maha Kumbh Mela, which is currently being held in India's Uttar Pradesh, is breaking several records, Prayagraj received its first international flight in 93 years after Steve Jobs's wife Laurene Powell Jobs landed at Prayagraj airport in a Bhutan Airways plane.

After attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, she flew back to Bhutan on the same plane.

This sets a new record as such a thing has not happened in the last 93 years.

How is it record-breaking?

Prayagraj Airport was one of the first international airports in India. The first international flight flew to London until 1932, after which international flights were discontinued.

However, this year, the Maha Kumbh Mela saw an international flight again, carrying the American billionaire to the Prayagraj Airport.

Notably, in 1911, Henri Piquet initiated domestic commercial aviation in India by flying mail from Allahabad to Naini.

Powell's visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela attracted significant attention. During her visit, she also adopted the name "Kamala" and participated in the traditional Kalpavas ritual, which includes daily baths in sacred rivers, meditation, and a strict vegetarian diet.

However, she fell ill on the second day of the Kumbh. Swami Kailashanand said that Powell Jobs developed allergies due to the crowded and unfamiliar environment.

She stayed in the camp of spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. It began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces, for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees.

