The chief minister of the Indian state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday (Jan 26), announced the development of a second capital. Sarma said that the Dibrugarh city of Assam will be the second capital of the state within the next three years.

The CM said in a statement on Republic Day that the Assam assembly will be shifted to Dibrugarh, which is based on the banks of the Brahmaputra river.



"Today is an important day in Dibrugarh's journey to become the second capital of Assam. For the first time, state celebrations are taking place in this historical city," Sarma said in his address.

He further added that from the year 2027, one session of the state's assembly will take place in its second capital every year. "From January 25 next year, the construction work for a permanent building of the Assam assembly will begin. In the next three years, Dibrugarh will become an important city in India," Sarma added.

He further added that along with Dibrugarh, two other cities—Tezpur and Silchar—will also be developed in the coming period.

"Dibrugarh will be the second capital of Assam in the next three years. We will construct a Raj Bhawan in Tezpur and develop it as the cultural capital of Assam. Silchar will have a secretariat and chief secretary's office, thereby bridging the gap between Barak Valley and Guwahati," the chief minister said.

(With inputs from agencies)