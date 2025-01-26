A viral video recently captured the attention of social media users, showcasing over 3,000 engineers queuing outside a Pune-based company for a walk-in interview. The event, which took place in the bustling IT hub of Hinjawadi, attracted an enormous response, with hopeful candidates eager to land a job in the IT sector.

Advertisment

How bad is the job market!



3000 people lined up outside an IT company in Hinjewadi, Pune for a walk-in drive to hire a junior developer. pic.twitter.com/A3MzHYj41r — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 25, 2024

Also Read | Meet MULE, Indian Army's robotic dog that steels show at Republic Day Parade

Advertisment

Over 2,900 resumes submitted

The walk-in drive, focused on hiring freshers for junior developer roles, saw more than 2,900 resumes being submitted. As the video spread across social media platforms, viewers were astonished by the sight of long lines of engineers waiting for their turn to be interviewed. Pune, known for its thriving IT ecosystem, has long been a hotspot for tech talent, but the overwhelming response to just 100 available positions has raised several questions about the state of the job market for young professionals.

Also Read | Indian finance ministry notifies Unified Pension Scheme for central govt employees

Advertisment

Social media reactions

The viral video has accumulated over 2 million views, drawing a mix of concern, humour, and reflection from social media users. Many have expressed their worries about the future job prospects for young engineers.

One user remarked, "How bad is the job market!", another user wrote, "If you have passion for knowledge, you will sooner or later land where you want to be."

Another amusing yet insightful comment questioned the relevance of the traditional job application method. "Do they still accept hard copies that too in an IT company? All these applications are going to the bin for sure."