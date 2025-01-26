'MULE' (Multi Utility Legged Equipment), the robotic dogs of the Indian Army, won hearts on Sunday (Jan 26) during the 76th Republic Day parade in Kolkata. The robot, named 'Sanjay', is an all-weather ground robot dog with an excellent capacity for climbing stairs, steep hills, and crossing hurdles.

The Army said that 'Sanjay' is designed to perform some specific operations such as perimeter security, protecting assets, and even for chemical-biological-nuclear warfare scenarios. Some other areas where the robot can be used are explosives detection and disposal, intelligence, and surveillance.

Apart from being operated in extreme weather conditions, from -40 degrees to 55 degrees Celsius, the robot can also carry a weight of 15 kg.

Authorities said that at least 100 robot dogs have been deployed in various units of the Indian Army so far.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose unfurled the national flag at the Red Road in Kolkata at the event that was also attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Contingents of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, Rapid Action Force, and Disaster Management Group were part of the parade in Kolkata. Various cultural dances were also performed at the event by different school kids.

The tableau at Kartavya Path

At the Republic Day Parade in Delhi, West Bengal's tableau highlighted the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme of the state. Under the scheme, a monthly income for women is guaranteed. The tableau further showcased the state's 'Lok Prasar Prakalpa' initiative, which highlighted the rich culture and heritage of West Bengal.

