In India’s north-eastern state of Assam, authorities are undertaking a major rescue operation after nine workers were trapped inside a rat-hole mine following a sudden gush of water on January 6. The operation entered its sixth day on Saturday (Jan 11) as rescuers retrieved body of a second worker from the 3-kilo coal quarry at Umrangso. The joint rescue operation is being conducted by the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The worker whose body was recovered Saturday has been identified as 27-year-old Lijen Magar, a resident of Umrangso.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the second body had been recovered.

"Rescue efforts in Umrangsu continue with unwavering resolve. Tragically, another body was recovered this morning, with the identity yet to be confirmed," the chief minister said. “Our hearts go out to the grieving, as we hold on to hope and strength in this difficult time," he added.

Previously, the rescuers had retrieved the body of Ganga Bahadur Sreshto, a worker from Nepal.

Heavy machinery has been brought at the site by ONGC and Coal India to rescue the miners trapped inside the 340ft-deep vertical shaft.

Water level recedes by six metres

An NDRF official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that water level has receded by six metres since they launched the operation. “We went to see the water level in the morning, we spotted a body, it was rescued. Two bodies have been recovered since the operation started. Water level has receded by six metres since we came here," said commander Roshan Kumar Singh.

On Thursday (Jan 9), police arrested the leader of the trapped workers who had fled the scene soon after the tragedy unfolded. Earlier on Tuesday, the quarry’s lease-holder, Punish Nunisa, was apprehended.

It is not clear whether the trapped workers are still alive.

(With inputs from agencies)