South Korean prosecutors indicted the impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday (Jan 26) on charges of being the "ringleader" of an insurrection after his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country. This led to the leader's suspension, and he remains in detention.

Democratic Party spokesman Han Min-soo said, "The prosecution has decided to indict Yoon Suk Yeol, who is facing charges of being a ringleader of insurrection," Reuters reported.

"The punishment of the ringleader of insurrection now begins finally," he further added.

Last week, the anti-corruption investigators suggested charging the jailed president, who was impeached and suspended after the massive protest.

Yoon was arrested and has been in custody since January 15, becoming the first sitting South Korean President to be arrested. However, Yoon's lawyers called his custody "illegal" and demanded an immediate release of the suspended leader.

Insurrection is one of the few charges that a South Korean president is not immune to. The punishment for the crime is either life imprisonment or death. Although, in decades, South Korea has not executed anyone.

In a court hearing last week, Yoon and his lawyers argued that the suspended president never intended to fully impose martial law in the country. Rather, it was a warning to break the political deadlock.

Along with his criminal trial, the court will also decide if Yoon will be removed from the office or not. The decision is expected to come in 180 days.

The South Korean president was impeached on December 14. This was the second time a conservative president was impeached in South Korea.

