North Korea has carried out its first weapons test since the inauguration of US President Donald Trump on 20 January. The test involved what Pyongyang described as "strategic" cruise missiles, a term often associated with nuclear-capable weaponry. The move comes as North Korea criticised joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea.

Advertisment

Also read: 'When Russians hide, North Koreans shoot': How Pyongyang's troops are reshaping Russia-Ukraine war

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test, which took place on Saturday (Jan 25). Kim referred to the underwater-to-surface strategic cruise missile system as part of the country's “war deterrence means” and added that it is being “perfected more thoroughly.”

'No negative impact' on the security of neighbouring countries

Advertisment

The missiles reportedly flew along elliptical and figure-eight flight paths for over two hours, covering a distance of 1,500 kilometres. KCNA noted that the missiles “precisely” hit their targets and stressed that the test had “no negative impact” on the security of neighbouring countries.

Also read: Trump confident US will 'get Greenland,' calls Denmark's refusal 'very unfriendly'

The KCNA said, “The test-fire of the weapon system is part of plans for building the national defence capabilities to raise the effectiveness of strategic control against potential enemies in conformity with the changing regional safety circumstances.”

Advertisment

North Korea condemns US for engaging in 'serious military provocations'

In addition, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday condemning the US for engaging in what it called “serious military provocations” through its military exercises with South Korea. These joint drills are viewed by Pyongyang as rehearsals for invasion, though both Washington and Seoul maintain that the exercises are defensive in nature.

Also read: Trump says UK PM Starmer is doing 'very good job' despite 'first buddy' Elon Musk's criticism

“The reality stresses that the DPRK should counter the US with the toughest counteraction from A to Z as long as it refuses the sovereignty and security interests of the DPRK, and this is the best option for dealing with the US,” the Foreign Ministry statement read. The DPRK, or Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is North Korea’s official name.

Can Trump and Kim revive US-North Korea diplomacy?

The timing of the test coincides with the beginning of President Trump’s second term. Trump and Kim met three times during his first term, though their talks in 2018-2019 broke down over disagreements regarding US-led sanctions on North Korea.

Also read: CIA says lab leak 'more likely' origin of COVID-19 as Ratcliffe takes charge

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Thursday, Trump described Kim as “a smart guy” and “not a religious zealot.” When asked if he planned to reach out to Kim again, Trump responded, “I will, yeah.”

(With inputs from agencies)