US President Donald Trump has praised UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for his performance, describing it as "very good thus far." He also noted their "very good relationship" during comments given to the BBC on Saturday (Jan 25).

When asked about their interactions, Trump mentioned they were scheduled to hold a phone conversation within 24 hours. The two leaders have previously met several times, including when Sir Keir visited Trump Tower in New York during the US presidential campaign.

"I get along with him well. I like him a lot. He's liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he's a very good person and I think he's done a very good job thus far," Trump said of Sir Keir.

"He's represented his country in terms of philosophy. I may not agree with his philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him," he added.

Following Trump’s re-election last November, Sir Keir and the US president spoke on the phone. At the time, Downing Street stressed the strength of the UK—US relationship, saying it remained "incredibly strong" and would "continue to thrive."

Elon Musk's criticism of Sir Keir Starmer

Despite Trump's positive comments, billionaire Elon Musk, and self-appointed 'first buddy' of the US president, has been sharply critical of Sir Keir Starmer. Musk has frequently called for the UK leader's removal and has used his social media platform X to voice his opposition.

Earlier this month, Musk publicly criticised Sir Keir in connection with the grooming gangs scandal, accusing the prime minister of being "deeply complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes." Sir Keir, who served as Director of Public Prosecutions from 2008 to 2013, rejected the accusations, calling them "lies and misinformation" and adding he had addressed prosecutions "head-on."

Musk’s disputes with Sir Keir’s government are not new. He has previously referred to Britain as a “police state” due to its handling of the Southport riots, which led to violent street clashes during the summer. Musk has repeatedly criticised Starmer on X while expressing support for Reform UK, a political party.

Musk’s alignment with far-right movements is part of a larger pattern. He has supported leaders such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and even appeared as a guest at an AfD rally in Germany on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)