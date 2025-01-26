US President Donald Trump has voiced confidence that the United States will gain control of Greenland, after renewed discussions about acquiring the autonomous Danish territory.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday (Jan 25), Trump said, “I think we're going to have it,” claiming that the island’s 57,000 residents “want to be with us.” He reiterated, “I think the people want to be with us,” when asked about Greenland during the press briefing.

Trump questioned Denmark’s claim over the island, describing any refusal to transfer control as “a very unfriendly act.” He added, “It has to do with freedom of the world. It has nothing to do with the United States other than that we're the ones that can provide the freedom. They can't.”

Heated phone call between Trump and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen

His comments follow reports of a heated phone exchange with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, during which she reportedly insisted that Greenland is not for sale. While recognising Trump's significant interest in the region, Frederiksen maintained that the territory was not up for negotiation.

Trump’s interest in Greenland dates back to 2019, during his first term, when he described the island as crucial for global security. According to reports, he recently revived the idea and allegedly threatened Denmark with tariffs if it refused to relinquish Greenland.

Frederiksen reportedly proposed enhanced military and economic cooperation between the US and Greenland, including access to the island’s mineral resources. However, Trump is said to have rejected this, insisting on full US control.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede responded by emphasising that decisions regarding the island’s land use rest solely with Greenland. While open to closer collaboration with the US, particularly in defence and mining, Egede underscored the island’s autonomy.

Frederiksen echoed this sentiment earlier this month, stating, “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders,” and reaffirmed that only its people can decide the territory’s future.

When asked if military or economic measures were off the table in pursuing Greenland, Trump declined to rule them out.

(With inputs from agencies)