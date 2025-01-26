Alexander Zverev left the court crying after losing the Australian Open 2025 men's singles final against Jannik Sinner on Sunday (Jan 26). The German, still searching for his first grand slam title, lost in straight sets on Sunday as Sinner defended his title. After losing the first set 3-6, Zverev showed fight in the second set and took it to tie-break but Sinner went on to win 7-6. The Italian won the third set 6-3 again for the second consecutive Australian Open title.

Sinner consoles crying Zverev

After the match, Zverev was in tears as Melbourne Park prepared for the award ceremony. Sinner, being a gentleman opponent, was seen consoling the German on the sidelines. Have a look at the heartwarming moment below:

Speaking at the ceremony, the Italian offered kind words to Zverev while accepting the award and said: "First of all, I would like to start with Sascha. Again a tough day for you, your whole team and family. You have an incredible team behind you and are an amazing player. Keep believing in yourself as all the players and coaches know how strong you are as a player and person. Keep it up and keep working hard as we all believe you can lift one of these very soon."

The German also gave due credit to Sinner for winning the trophy but acknowledged that it hurt. "It sucks standing next to this thing and not being able to touch it," Zverev said.

"Congratulations to Jannik, you deserve it. You are the best player in the world by far. I was hoping that I could be more of a competitor today but you are just too good, it is as simple as that. Congratulations to you and your team, you really deserve it. You have done all the right things and there is nobody who deserves this trophy more," he added.

Zverev has reached the grand slam finals three times (Australian Open 2025, French Open 2024 and US Open 2020) but has never managed to win a title. His best result was in Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he won the gold medal representing Germany.