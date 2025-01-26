Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open 2025 Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final live from Rod Laver arena.

Jannik Sinner is wary of "physical beast" Alexander Zverev as the Italian bids to join an elite group with back-to-back Australian Open titles in a final Sunday that pits the world's top two players.

Sinner is favourite to secure a third Grand Slam crown and second at the Australian Open after his maiden triumph over Daniil Medvedev last year.

Only three other men have managed the feat on Rod Laver Arena since the turn of the century -- Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

But the 23-year-old, who suffered from cramp in his semi-final with Ben Shelton, offered Germany's Zverev a glimmer of hope ahead of their showdown.

Zverev blew a two-set advantage against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final and gave up a 2-1 lead in the French Open title match against Carlos Alcaraz last year.

Despite a decade of trying they remain his Grand Slam highlights.

Sinner's coach Darren Cahill said it was no surprise for him to see his young charge back in the final, but they were wary of the threat posed by Zverev's overarching desire to finally win a Slam.

Follow the updates of Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open 2025 Final