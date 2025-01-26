Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open 2025 Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final live from Rod Laver arena.
Jannik Sinner is wary of "physical beast" Alexander Zverev as the Italian bids to join an elite group with back-to-back Australian Open titles in a final Sunday that pits the world's top two players.
Sinner is favourite to secure a third Grand Slam crown and second at the Australian Open after his maiden triumph over Daniil Medvedev last year.
Only three other men have managed the feat on Rod Laver Arena since the turn of the century -- Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
But the 23-year-old, who suffered from cramp in his semi-final with Ben Shelton, offered Germany's Zverev a glimmer of hope ahead of their showdown.
Zverev blew a two-set advantage against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final and gave up a 2-1 lead in the French Open title match against Carlos Alcaraz last year.
Despite a decade of trying they remain his Grand Slam highlights.
Sinner's coach Darren Cahill said it was no surprise for him to see his young charge back in the final, but they were wary of the threat posed by Zverev's overarching desire to finally win a Slam.
-
Jan 26, 2025 17:58 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Sinner wins
Top seed Jannik Sinner made small work of his title defence against number two seed Alexander Zverev and went on to win the Australian Open 2025 title- year's first grand slam.
This live blog has ended.
-
Jan 26, 2025 17:00 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Sinner defends title
Australian Open Final 2025 Live: Sinner has done it and that too in the straight sets. He defends his title with class against second seed Zverev who still searches for maiden grand slam title.
Score:
Sinner: 6 7(7) 6
Zverev: 3 6(4) 3
-
Jan 26, 2025 16:43 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Sinner just steps away from win
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final 2025 Live: The Italian looks all set to defend his title at the Melbourne Park and that too in straight sets.
Score:
Sinner: 6 7(7) 4
Zverev: 3 6(4) 2
-
Jan 26, 2025 16:30 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Sinner looks unstoppable
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final 2025 Live: The Italian has already won two games in the third set while Zverev has only one win. The German would have to fight back and do it soon as he can't afford to lose this set.
Score:
Sinner: 6 7(7) 2
Zverev: 3 6(4) 1
-
Jan 26, 2025 16:16 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Sinner wins second set in tie-break
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final 2025 Live: Zverev looked set to win the second set at one point but only for Sinner to push it to the tie-breaker and then win it.
Score:
Sinner: 6 7(7)
Zverev: 3 6(4)
-
Jan 26, 2025 15:58 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Zverev closes in on second set
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final 2025 Live: Well, there is some fight left in the game and it won't be straight set victory for Sinner as Zverev closes in to win the second set.
Score:
Sinner: 6 5
Zverev: 3 6
-
Jan 26, 2025 15:54 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open 2025 Final Live: Second set
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Zverev trying to keep it close but Sinner is too good as he bring second set at par.
Score:
Sinner: 6 5
Zverev: 3 5
-
Jan 26, 2025 15:39 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open 2025 Final Live: Second set
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Zverev shows some skills and keep the second set level at three games apiece.
Score:
Sinner: 6 3
Zverev: 3 3
-
Jan 26, 2025 15:15 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open 2025 Final Live: Second set
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Zverev started with a win but Sinner quickly drew level winning the second game in the second set.
Score:
Sinner: 6 1
Zverev: 3 1
-
Jan 26, 2025 15:03 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open 2025 Final Live: Sinner takes first set
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Sinner takes first set with three consecutive game wins.
Score:
Sinner: 6
Zverev: 3
-
Jan 26, 2025 14:59 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: First Set
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Sinner is running away here as Sasha finding it hard to cope up with the number one seed
Score:
Sinner: 5
Zverev: 3
-
Jan 26, 2025 14:45 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: First Set
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Zverev pulls level and wins his third game.
Score:
Sinner: 3
Zverev: 3
-
Jan 26, 2025 14:40 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: First Set
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: Sinner takes the lead with win in the third game
Score:
Sinner: 3
Zverev: 2
-
Jan 26, 2025 14:38 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: First Set
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Final Live: It has been a see-saw battle so far between the two contenders after they managed to win two games apiece in the first set of the 2025 Final.
Score:
Sinner: 2
Zverev: 2
-
Jan 26, 2025 13:59 IST
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Live: Preview
Jannik Sinner is wary of "physical beast" Alexander Zverev as the Italian bids to join an elite group with back-to-back Australian Open titles in a final Sunday that pits the world's top two players.