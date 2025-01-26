Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a video message thanking US President Donald Trump for lifting the hold on certain munitions for Israel.

Netanyahu emphasised the importance of the move for Israel’s defence, stating, “Thank you, President Trump, for keeping your promise to give Israel the tools it needs to defend itself, to confront our common enemies, and to secure a future of peace and prosperity.”

תודה לך הנשיא טראמפ, על שקיימת את הבטחתך לתת לישראל את הכלים הדרושים לה כדי להגן על עצמה, להילחם באויבינו המשותפים, ולהבטיח עתיד של שלום ושגשוג pic.twitter.com/ZL3UhFrbte — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 26, 2025

Trump lifts Biden-era hold on bomb shipment

On Saturday night, Trump announced that he had removed a hold placed by former president Joe Biden on shipment of 2,000-pound bombs for Israel. Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, to share the news, writing, “A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are on their way!”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed, “We released them (the bombs). We released them today. And they’ll have them. They paid for them, and they’ve been waiting for them for a long time. They’ve been in storage.”

Israeli foreign minister thanks Trump

Thank you President Trump @realDonaldTrump for yet another display of leadership by releasing the crucial defense shipment to Israel. The region is safer when Israel has what it needs to defend itself. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) January 26, 2025





Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also expressed appreciation for Trump's action. He took to X to thank the president, stating, “Thank you, President Trump, for yet another display of leadership by releasing the crucial defence shipment to Israel. The region is safer when Israel has what it needs to defend itself.”

Ben Gvir supports Trump's Gaza relocation proposal

In a video message, Otzma Yehudit party leader Itamar Ben Gvir expressed his backing for US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to move some of Gaza’s population to Jordan and Egypt, either temporarily or permanently.

He siad, “I congratulate the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on his initiative to transfer residents from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan.”

(With inputs from agencies)