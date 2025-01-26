As Donald Trump intensified his immigration crackdown after becoming the US President, he has been using Department of Defense (DOD) resources to deport these migrants.

The use of the US military planes for these deportations seems more expensive than flights chartered by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The DOD recently announced the allocation of two C-17s and two C-130E aircraft to support "migrant repatriation flights".

The average hourly cost of operating a C-17 is approximately USD 21,000, the Mirror US reported, citing Department of Defense (DOD) comptroller data from fall 2022, while the average hourly cost for a C-130E ranges from USD 68,000 to USD 71,000.

Summing up these figures, a 12-hour C-17 flight on Thursday that took 80 migrants from El Paso, Texas, to Guatemala City would have cost an estimated USD 252,000, while the same flight using a C-130E would cost between USD 816,000 and USD 852,000.

On the contrary, a flight directly chartered by DHS' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is estimated to cost USD 8,577.

Moreover, apart from the aircraft, the DOD has allocated resources, including active-duty personnel stationed at the border to assist with deportations.

Pentagon likely to redirect funds

The Pentagon is expected to redirect funds within its budget for this high-priority unforeseen mission, retired General Glen VanHerck told CNN.

Trump's administration arrested more than 500 illegal immigrants on Friday, marking the first step towards his promise to apprehend and deport "illegal criminals" from the United States. At least 373 migrants were further deported by US military aircraft.

Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, shared a post on the social media platform X, sharing pictures of the deportation flights and said that Trump is sending a "strong and clear" message to the rest of the world.

“The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway—promises made. Promises kept,” she added.

Trump has long vowed to launch crackdowns on illegal immigrants in the US, and just days after taking power from Joe Biden, the 47th US president signed a bunch of executive orders to fulfill the promise.

