Top 10 world news: Israel airstrike, Afghan mosque blast and more

Israel carried out an airstrike against a network of tunnels under Gaza used by Palestinian militants, an operation against a specific target, in the latest conflict between Israel and Palestine, this is the largest Israeli operation to date. In other news, amid an Eid ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government, a blast at a Mosque in the outskirts of Afghan took twelve lives.



Israel carries out airstrikes against tunnel network used by Palestinian militants

Israel on Friday carried out extensive airstrikes and fired artillery against a tunnel network under Gaza used by Palestinian militants.

Blast in Kabul mosque kills 12 worshippers, shattering Eid ceasefire calm

A blast at a mosque during Friday prayer rocked the city of Kabul, killing at least 12 people. The explosion took place in the mosque located on the outskirts of the Afghan capital amid an Eid ceasefire declared by the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Singapore coronavirus cases could burst hopes for Hong Kong travel bubble

A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore set to open on May 26 has a "high chance" of being postponed, a Hong Kong official said on Friday, which would be the second time the plan to allow visits between the cities has been called off.

KP Sharma Oli takes oath as Nepal's prime minister again as Oppn fails to cobble up coalition

CPN-UML chairperson KP Sharma Oli took oath again on Friday as Nepal prime minister, after being reappointed to the post by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Why US is moving F-18 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia as Israel-Hamas conflict escalates

Amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United States Air Forces Central Command has decided to employ US Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet aircraft from Marine All Weather Fighter Squadron 224, Marine Aircraft Group 31, to be deployed at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Extended gap between two doses of Covishield reasonable approach, says Anthony Fauci

Dramatically ramping up COVID-19 vaccination drive is key to ending the crisis in India and extending the gap between two doses of Covishield is a "reasonable approach," White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told ANI in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

Americans demand 'active shooter' insurance as mass shootings increase

The rise in demand came as the US started returning to normalcy after a year of repeated lockdowns. However, unfortunately, ‘normal’ also means mass shootings in the country now.

Alien' isotope found in Earth's crust

But an 'alien' isotope found in Earth's crust has scientists interested. This isotope is radioactive Iron.

Luck goes down the drain, literally: Winning lottery ticket worth $130,000 'washed in laundry

A SuperLotto Plus ticket that was sold at a convenience store in the Los Angeles of Norwalk in November has turned out to be a winning ticket. But the ticket is now missing.

Friends' reunion teaser out! To premiere on this date

It's finally happening! After a year of delay, the much anticipated reunion episode of 'Friends' is finally premiering in May and the makers teased the first teaser of the episode on Thursday much to the delight of the fans of the show.