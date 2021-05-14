'Friends' reunion teaser out! To premiere on this date

It's finally happening! After a year of delay, the much anticipated reunion episode of 'Friends' is finally premiering in May and the makers teased the first teaser of the episode on Thursday much to the delight of the fans of the show.



To be fair, the short trailer only shows the back of the six primary cast members walking away from the camera in unison, but for fans that was enough to pique the curiosity and excitement. The unscripted episode featuring the six cast members- Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will premiere on HBO Max on May 27.

Along with the cast, the episode will feature a gamut of stars including BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kit Harington, David Beckham, Tom Selleck (who played Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and Pakistan`s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

'Friends,' which ended its 10 year-run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most watched shows worldwide.



News of the broadcast date for the reunion quickly became the top trending item worldwide on Twitter.



"The one with us finally getting together," quipped Kudrow on Instagram. Cox said she felt "blessed to have reunited with my Friends... and it was better than ever." Other four stars of the show too shared the teaser on their respective social media handles.