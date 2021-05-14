Why US is moving F-18 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia as Israel-Hamas conflict escalates

The detachment of F/A-18s along with squadron personnel, from Marine Corps will rapidly integrate into the US Air Forces Central’s theater air operations

US F-18 hornet to Saudi Arabia

Amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United States Air Forces Central Command has decided to employ US Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet aircraft from Marine All Weather Fighter Squadron 224, Marine Aircraft Group 31, to be deployed at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"The detachment of F/A-18s along with squadron personnel, from Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, South Carolina, will rapidly integrate into the US Air Forces Central’s theater air operations, including participating in coalition and regional partner-nation integration events," it added.

“Dynamic force employment deployments demonstrate the ability to move combat capability into theater just in time for when it is required, not just in case it might be needed,” said Lt. Gen. Greg Guillot, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander.

