Top 10 world news: Iran refuses to share nuclear site images with IAEA, Trump revisits election woes & more

In what could prove to be dealbreaker for the United States, Iran has refused to hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired. Presently, Tehran is in the midst of the 2015 JCPOA Nuclear deal revival talks with US and other world leaders, though the talks have been adjourned for consultations. According to US officials, Iran's failure to engage with IAEA would contradict Iran's stated desire to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

In other news, Former US President Donald Trump while speaking at an event at Ohio's Lorain County Fairgrounds, once again aired his election woes. Five months after he left office, he revisited some of the false claims familiar from his fruitless challenges of President Joe Biden's election victory.

In today's newsletter, we also bring for you pictures of Pride month's celebrations worldwide.

Iran says nuclear site images won't be given to IAEA as deal has expired

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament said that, Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the UN nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired.



Secret UK defence documents found at a bus stop in Kent

Secret UK defence documents outlining the movement of the British warship that had led to Russia firing warning shots from the Crimean coast were found at a bus stop in England, UK says investigating.

Trump airs old election grievances at campaign-style rally

Former US president Donald Trump reprised his baseless election grievances and painted a dystopian picture of the country under Democratic control in his first campaign-style rally since leaving the White House.

J&J to stop selling opioids in US, reaches USD 230 mn settlement

Pharma giant Johnson and Johnson, accused of fuelling the deadly US opioid crisis has reached a USD 230 million settlement with the state of New York. The company has confirmed that it will stop making or selling opioids in the US.

We have drones with 7,000 km range, says Iran's top commander

In a development thatmay be seen by the USA as a threat to regional stability, Iranian state media quoted a top commander of the Revolutionary Guards as saying that the country has drones with a range of 7000 km (4,375 miles).

Sisi marks first Iraq visit by an Egyptian leader in decades

Marking the first visit by an Egyptian president to Iraq since the 1990 invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in Baghdad for Tripartite summit involving Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

Former Nepalese ambassador to China highlights importance of BRI for Nepal

Former Nepalese Ambassador to China Leela Mani Paudyal said that Nepal rejects Indo-Pacific Strategy and highlighted the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Nepal's foreign policy.

Crowds flee Dhaka before the beginning of a strict lockdown

Starting from Monday, no one in Bangladesh will be allowed to leave their homes unless in an emergency, following this massive crowds in Dhaka have flocked to ferry terminals to try and get out of the city before a strict national lockdown comes into force.

China releases video of Zhurong Mars rover

China's National Space Agency releases video of its Zhurong Mars rover which is part of the Tianwen-1 mission on Mars. It is China's first mission, which arrived in orbit around Mars in February this year.

IN PICS | Thousands turn out for Pride marches all across the globe

Carrying rainbow flags and a range of placards, the march headed at various cities with people booming with enthusiasm.