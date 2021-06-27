Crowds flee Dhaka before the beginning of a strict lockdown

Massive crowds in Dhaka have flocked to ferry terminals to try and get out of the city before a strict national lockdown comes into force.

Starting from Monday, no one in Bangladesh will be allowed to leave their homes unless in an emergency. This comes in as cases in the country surge. Many of these cases are linked to the Delta variant first identified in neighbouring India.

In its latest move, the government has decided to close government and private offices and ordered citizens to stay home.

The government had earlier put at least seven districts under lockdown including Manikganj, Gazipur and Gopalganj amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

Also Read | Bangladesh declares countrywide strict lockdown

The country's vaccination drive was hit after India stopped its vaccine exports due to the second wave as Bangladesh scrambled for alternate supply. Authorities had begun inoculating citizens with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine procured from the Serum Institute of India.

Bangladesh's health ministry announced recently that it has signed a deal with China to buy the Sinopharm vaccine as it battles the virus.

In May, China had sent 5,00,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine as a gift as Bangladesh's foreign minister said the country would buy 40 to 50 million doses while signalling the vaccine could be co-produced in the country. Sinopharm vaccine has been given emergency use authorisation by the World Health Organization(WHO).