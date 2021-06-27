IN PICS | Thousands turn out for Pride marches all across the globe

Carrying rainbow flags and a range of placards, the march headed at various cities with people booming with enthusiasm. Scroll down to see pictures.
The Queen of the Gay Carnival Gay is seen behind a rainbow flag reading “Freedom” during the annual Pride March in Panama City, on June 26, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Participants hold signs as they take part in the "Skopje Pride", the second Pride march in downtown Skopje on June 26, 2021.
Participants take part at the annual Pride March parade at the Place de la Republique in Paris.
A participant holds a rainbow flag as people take part in the annual Pride March in Rome.
Norway´s Chief of Defense General Eirik Kristoffersen takes part in the LGBTQ pride march in Oslo on June 26, 2021.
People take part in the annual Pride March in Mexico City.
Drummers set the beat during the annual Dyke March in New York.
People hold a banner as they take part in the annual Dyke March in New York.