We have drones with 7,000 km range, says Iran's top commander

Iranian state media quoted a top commander of the Revolutionary Guards as saying that the country has drones with a range of 7000 km (4,375 miles). The development may be seen by the USA as a threat to regional stability.

"We have unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) with long range of 7,000 kilometres. They can fly, return home, and make landing wherever they are planned to," the Guards commander-in-chief Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

The assertion has come as Iran and six major world powers are in talks to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Former US President Donald Trump had unilaterally withdrawn US from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

As per Western military analysts, Iran sometimes exaggerates its capabilities. However, drones are a key element in Iran's borders surveillance

Iran and regional forces it backs have increasingly relied on drones in Yemen, Syria, Iraq in recent years

US President Joe Biden is seeking to revive and eventually broaden the nuclear pact to put greater limits on Iran's nuclear and missile programmes, as well as constraining its activities.

Tehran has ruled out negotiations over ballistic missiles and its role in the Middle East, where Sh'ite-led Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia have been involved in proxy wars.

(With inputs from agencies)