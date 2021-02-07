Top 10 world news: Internet resumes in Myanmar, Pak army receives Chinese COVID vaccine, and more

After a few days of the military coup, internet services have partially resumed in Myanmar. Meanwhile, Pakistan on Monday received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from China, as the country was gearing up to kick start its immunisation drive.

Internet access restored as Myanmar coup protests grow

Spirit of the thousands of protesters who have been marching through the streets of Myanmar's biggest city saw an uptick on Sunday with the return of internet services that had been blocked a day earlier.

New Ebola case detected in eastern Congo

A new case of the Ebola virus was detected in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo near the city of Butembo, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Iran says won't resume nuclear commitments until US lifts sanctions

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said the US must "completely lift" sanctions first, followed by verification by Tehran, if it wants them to reverse their nuclear steps.

Second Hong Kong radio host arrested for sedition

A second Hong Kong internet radio host was arrested on Sunday under a sedition law that authorities have begun to wield against China's critics.

Google phases out user-tracking 'cookies'

The downside of employing these cookies has been that they have raised the hackles of privacy defenders. The US internet giant has been hammered by critics over user privacy, and is keenly aware of trends for legislation protecting people's data rights.

Bomb kills 12 security agents in Somalia as politicians wrangle over presidency

Islamist militant group al Shabaab, which analysts say is keen on exploiting the deadlock, claimed responsibility for the attack.

UK variant of coronavirus expected to bring another wave in France: Experts

Even though the proportion is low, as of now, the medical experts are expecting the UK variant to become more dominant and spread widely by the early weeks of March.

Poorer regions of UK struggling to control coronavirus cases: Study

Some experts believe this gap shows the incompetence of the Boris Johnson-led government which has allegedly failed to help the low-income groups of the country.

Paris: 20 firefighters accused of raping minor for 2 years; France rallies in support of victim

Pierre had known the girl as he had helped her battle severe anxiety seizures back in 2008 when she was 13 years old.

China's PLA provides Covid vaccines to Pakistan Army

Pakistan on Monday received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from China, as the country was gearing up to kick start its immunisation drive.