UK variant of coronavirus expected to bring another wave in France: Experts

While Frace has a 6 am-6 pm curfew for the past few weeks to contain the widespread of the deadly coronavirus in the country, the cases have failed to decrease.

Now, with the new variant of coronavirus from the UK, the cases are being expected to see another spike.

Also read| Paris: 20 firefighters accused of raping minor for 2 years; France rallies in support of victim

The scientific committee advising the government of France has warned that another massive spike is expected very soon, and the experts believe the UK variant cases can rise by 50 per cent in a week.

Even though the proportion is low, as of now, the medical experts are expecting the UK variant to become more dominant and spread widely by the early weeks of March at max.

Also read| France: At least 10 hurt, two missing in garage explosion in Bordeaux

After this warning, the France government has, reportedly, also considered a third lockdown in the country, similar to the UK, Ireland and Portugal.

This has also increased checking for coronavirus on travellers entering the country through international borders. There has been an increase in the elderly patients of COVID-19.

However, experts have also raised concern that there is a huge possibility that many elderly are staying home and ying of coronavirus at home, rather than coming to hospitals, leading to a discrepancy in official figures.