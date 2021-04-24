Top 10 world news: Indonesia submarine, joints for jabs, and more

Authorities have declared that the missing submarine has sunk in Indonesia with all people aboard. Meanwhile, Germany has joined the list of countries that has restricted travellers from India due to coronavirus surge.

Indonesia: Missing submarine has sunk, says country's navy

Indonesian navy said on Saturday that the submarine that disappeared off Bali with 53 aborad had sunk.

US regulators approve restarting use of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US health regulators said on Friday that use of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine could restart.

Israel reports no COVID-19 deaths for first time in 10 months

The last time zero deaths were reported in the country was in June 2020 after a lockdown was imposed in the country.

Lukashenko to amend emergency transfer of presidential power: Report

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he will sign a decree allowing the transfer of presidential power to the security council if he were to become unable to perform his duties, the state Belta news agency reported on Saturday.

In pics: After Chauvin trial, what is the future of George Floyd Square?

As the guilty verdict was announced for ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, the crowds gathered in George Floyd square erupted in celebration.

Load of s**t! Activists dump crap outside White House to protest climate change

As Joe Biden and other world leaders gathered virtually to discuss policies on climate change, young activists showed their disappointment in their government's actions.

High-ly suggested: NYC organises 'joints for jabs' to fight coronavirus

A New York local decided to offer a 'joints for jabs' offer to the people who got vaccinated on April 20 in New York City.

Four-year-old Pak girl becomes youngest Microsoft professional

Arish Fatima, a four-year-old prodigy from Karachi, made history by becoming the youngest Microsoft professional.

'Mars sucks!' People troll Elon Musk's idea of space colonisation

Musk recently stressed the importance of space colonisation and talked about establishing a permanent presence of human beings on Mars as soon as possible.

Four month pregnant nurse earns praise for helping Covid patients

Nancy Ayeza Mistry is in the fourth month of her pregnancy and has been observing fasts for the holy month of Ramadan.