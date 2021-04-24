Four month pregnant nurse earns praise for helping Covid patients

Helping someone in this tough time of this coronavirus pandemic is a morally correct thing to do, and a nurse in India has kept aside all personal inconvenience to help people in need.

A four-month pregnant nurse has come out as a mark of selflessness as she is dedicating her time to the patients suffering from the deadly coronavirus.

Nancy Ayeza Mistry is in the fourth month of her pregnancy and has been observing fasts for the holy month of Ramadan.

"I have a child in my womb, but my duty is important to me. By the grace of God, I have the opportunity to serve the patients in the holy month of Ramadan," she told India Today.

Irrespective of her pain and the risk she faces, Mistry has been working her daily hospital shifts without any hesitation and efficiently.

Her service has gained her blessings and praise as people are thanking her for taking care of people at a time when the country is struggling with an alarming surge of coronavirus.