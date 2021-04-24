High-ly suggested: NYC organises 'joints for jabs' to fight coronavirus

Some cities in India offered gold nose rings in exchange for getting vaccinated against coronavirus, Russian states offered ice-creams. A man in New York, however, came up with a unique and interesting idea.

A New York local decided to offer a 'joints for jabs' offer to the people who got vaccinated on April 20 in New York City.

For those who indulge, 4/20 holds a special place as it celebrated to be the annual celebration of legalisation of marijuana.

To celebrate 4/20, the marijuana advocates AIDS coalition Act Up NY decided to use this celebration to bring focus on the importance of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic.

Keeping this in mind, the group organised a 'joints for jabs' camp in which they handed marijuana joints to anyone who was getting vaccinated. The event took place at Union Square in New York City, New York.

"The marijuana community supports the science behind the COVID vaccine and what better way to encourage cannabis users to get vaccinated than to give out free pot," activist Dana Beal said in a statement.

While the event concluded at 4:20 pm local time, Twitter took over the event and shared pictures, videos, and memes till days.

Lol someone in Union Square Park who looks like the mayor of marijuana is handing out free joints to people who show their completed vaccine card for 4/20



NYC is undefeated pic.twitter.com/bdXTM3O6nq — Mike Murphy (@mcwm) April 20, 2021

joints for jabs in union square park ... herd immunity for stoners pic.twitter.com/5LKsSYvGhp — dan q. dao (@danqdao) April 20, 2021

Out here in DC this morning volunteering with @DCMJ2014! Celebrate 4/20 and keeping our community safe with the COVID-19 vaccine by finding a #jointsforjabs gifting location today! We are in #all8wards!! #Defendi71 #VaccinateDC #RepealTheHarrisRider pic.twitter.com/mmxAZnt1tb — Lia Kuduk (@lookoutlia) April 20, 2021