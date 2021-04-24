US regulators approve restarting use of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US health regulators said on Friday that use of Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine could restart. The rollout of the vaccine was paused due to worries over blood clotting. A pause on the use of the vaccine was proposed on April 14.

An expert panel has now recommended lifting the pause because the shots benefits exceeded possible dangers.

"We have concluded that the known and potential benefits of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older," said Janet Woodcock, head of Food and Drug Administration in a joint statement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

CDC head Rochelle Walensky said "exceptionally rare events" of clotting were identified, adding that regulators will continue to monitor the rollout of the vaccines.

According to data presented Friday, of 3.9 million women who got the Johnson & Johnson shot, 15 developed serious blood clots and three died.

The majority of the confirmed cases, 13 of the 15, were aged under 50 years old. There were no reported cases among men.

Europe's medicine regulator has already said on Tuesday that blood clotting should be listed as "very rare side effect of J&J coronavirus vaccine.

(With inputs from agencies)