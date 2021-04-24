'Mars sucks!' People troll Elon Musk's idea of space colonisation

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is usually celebrated for his ideas, but as the popular saying claims, you cannot please everyone.

Musk recently stressed the importance of space colonisation and talked about establishing a permanent presence of human beings on Mars as soon as possible.

Also read | Elon Musk announces $100 million prize money to fight global warming

While the idea was appreciated by a few, some have used this opportunity to express their views against the SpaceX owner and troll him, especially due to the timing as the world celebrated Earth Day on April 22.

To voice their opinion against Musk’s ideas, some activists put up a large billboard outside SpaceX’s Hawthorne campus with the message "Mars sucks".

Also read | NASA and SpaceX launch a new four-astronaut team to International Space Station

The billboard was reportedly set up by a creative agency known as Activista, which also tweeted out the same message.

"What doesn't suck? #earth But the way we treat it frankly, sucks. And then, you dream of #mars. A hellhole. A barren, desolate, wasteland you can’t set foot on fast enough. Great, we got to Mars.," the tweet read.

While some were amused by the trolling message, others criticised the ‘careless’ message and pointed out the importance of space exploration.

My head: The limited resources of Mars might be the fastest driver to create the sustainable living tech needed to save Earth though.

My heart: Epic Troll 😂 — Jonathan Davies (@jonjo) April 22, 2021 ×

Smart move troll a bloke who has pioneered the integration of electric cars ... Activista thick as 💩 — Chris Blackburn (@BlackyCB) April 22, 2021 ×