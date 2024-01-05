Top 10 world news: Indian Navy rescues hijacked ship, tensions in Korea, and more

All 21 crew, including 15 Indians onboard hijacked MV Lila Norfolk vessel in the Arabian Sea have been freed following an intervention by Indian Navy. In other news, North Korea fired around 200 artillery shells off its west coast. This led South Korea to evacuate civilians from its Yeonpyeong Island. Read this and more in Top 10 world news.

In a post on X, the navy said, "All 21 crew (including 15 Indians) onboard safely evacuated from the citadel. Sanitisation by MARCOs has confirmed absence of the hijackers."

The development comes after South Korea and the US conducted week-long wargames in the Korean peninsula near North Korean border.



The ministry said that the fresh figure surpasses the provisional growth rate of 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said that they have reached out to the police and are also in touch with temple leaders.

The capture of Marinka by Russian forces is the biggest territorial advance by Moscow since the fall of Bakhmut in May last year.

This is not Tesla's first recall in China. In the year 2022, it recalled more than 100,000 cars because of a defect in rear motor inverter.

The court papers previously released included depositions from women who claimed to be a part of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex trafficking network

Over 20 people were injured in Thursday's (Jan 4) accident that caused major service disruptions across Manhattan during the afternoon rush hour. Seven passengers and one crew member were hospitalised, a report by the news agency Associated Press said.

The surviving pilot from the Coast Guard crew is under scrutiny after authorities released control tower transcripts appearing to show he was ordered to enter a holding area near the runway before the crash occurred.