After Bakhmut, it's Marinka. Is Russia close to taking control of entire Donbas?

More than a week after Russia claimed that its forces had seized the control of eastern frontline town of Marinka, a suburb of the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military in an apparent confirmation of the Russian claim said that they were fighting 'in the vicinities' of a village behind Marinka.

The development is pertinent ahead of Russian presidential elections which President Vladimir Putin appears set to win in continuance of his hold on power on Moscow's corridor of power since 1999.

The frontline, as illustrated by the open-source maps, is now embedded with Russian troops with the Ukrainian military effectively outside the town deemed strategically important by Russia.

The town of Marinka in Donbas region on Jan 5, 2024 | Google Maps

Ukraine's top commander General Valery Zaluzhny said last week that Marinka "no longer exists" as months of fighting had reduced it to rubble.

What does it mean?

The capture of Marinka by Russian forces is the biggest territorial advance by Russia since the fall of Bakhmut in May last year.

According to reports, the Russian forces are now intensifying their efforts to expand control over key towns in the Donbas region.

The towns of Kurakhove, Vuhledar, and Pokrovsk are now reportedly in their sights.

Marinka's takeover now highlights the persistent advancement of Moscow's troops.

The strategic move into Marinka followed a pattern seen in the battle for Bakhmut, approximately 50 miles northeast, with Moscow's forces navigating through a town left devastated by relentless bombardment.

Marinka's loss also points to the negligible impact of Ukraine's summer counteroffensive against Russian advances.

The Ukrainian Army is now struggling with human power and ammunition shortages.

Russia's control of Marinka: A timeline

Open-source maps of the battlefield indicate that Russian forces had a foothold in Marinka as early as June 2023 in the middle of Ukraine's much-hyped counteroffensive.

Their final push to seize the town's western edge occurred in mid-December, and they officially declared full control on December 25.