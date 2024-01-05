Indian Navy commandos board hijacked vessel near Somalia's coast

The Indian Navy's warship INS Chennai has reached the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk in the Arabian Sea, the news agency ANI reported on Thursday citing military officials. The vessel had 15 Indian crew members onboard. MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked near Somalia's coast. The navy said that Marine Commandos present onboard the warship boarded the MV and have commenced sanitisation.

"INS Chennai diverted from her Anti Piracy patrol and intercepted the MV at 1515hrs today, on 5th Jan. MV was kept under continuous surveillance using Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Predator MQ9B and integral helos. The Indian Navy Marine Commandos present onboard the Mission Deployed warship boarded the MV and have commenced the Sanitisation," the navy said. According to the military officials, INS Chennai launched its helicopter and issued a warning to pirates to abandon the hijacked vessel, ANI reported.

15 Indian crew onboard the vessel

The vessel had 15 Indian crew onboard. "The Indian crew on board are safe and Marine Commandos (MARCOS) are ready for operations," military officials told ANI.

The navy had earlier received information about the hijacked vessel on Thursday. The navy's aircraft had been keeping a watch on the ship and communication had been established with the crew, military officials said.

The ship had sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) portal saying five to six unknown armed personnel had boarded on Thursday evening.

The UKMTO said that the ship was 460 nautical miles east of the Somalian coast when it sent the message.

Increased surveillance in Arabian Sea after recent attacks

The Indian Navy has increased its surveillance in the Arabian Sea after a recent spate of attacks in the region. According to a report by the news agency Reuters on Thursday, data from the navy's Information Fusion Centre said that the Indian Ocean Region showed at least three hijackings in Dec 2023.

The hijacking of commercial ships and attempted hijackings by suspected pirates near the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea regions resumed in Dec after a six-year lull. Experts believed this was because naval forces led by the US have diverted their attention to the Red Sea to thwart Houthi attacks.

Abhijit Singh, head of the Maritime Policy Initiative at the Observer Research Foundation, told Reuters, "The sudden revival in ship hijacking and attacks can only be attributed to the pirates' willingness to take advantage of the fact that the focus of anti-piracy maritime forces has largely shifted from the Gulf of Eden to the Red Sea."