LIVE TV
ugc_banner

North Korea fires 200 artillery shells, South Korea forced to evacuate island town

WION Web Team
SeoulEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
main img

An artillery fire competition between the artillery units under the Korean People's Army Corps 7 and Corps 9 takes place at a training ground in North Korea, March 12, 2020 Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The development comes after South Korea and the US conducted week-long wargames in the Korean peninsula near North Korean border.

South Korea on Friday (Jan 5) told civilians on Yeonpyeong Island, located about 115km east of Seoul in terms of aerial distance, to evacuate after North Korea fired around 200 artillery shells off its west coast.

"About 200 shots were fired by North Korea (near) Yeonpyeong Island," a defence ministry official said at a briefing.

trending now

Yeonpyeong local officials told news agency AFP that civilians had been asked to evacuate.

More information will be added soon. 

author

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

RELATED

Anti-India graffiti surfaces at another California temple, defaced with Khalistani propaganda

Indian Navy warship on route to tackle hijacking of ship, with 15 Indian crew members, near Somalia's coast

Armed men kidnapped 32 migrants in Mexico for extortion, president says