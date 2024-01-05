North Korea fires 200 artillery shells, South Korea forced to evacuate island town
An artillery fire competition between the artillery units under the Korean People's Army Corps 7 and Corps 9 takes place at a training ground in North Korea, March 12, 2020 Photograph:(Reuters)
The development comes after South Korea and the US conducted week-long wargames in the Korean peninsula near North Korean border.
South Korea on Friday (Jan 5) told civilians on Yeonpyeong Island, located about 115km east of Seoul in terms of aerial distance, to evacuate after North Korea fired around 200 artillery shells off its west coast.
"About 200 shots were fired by North Korea (near) Yeonpyeong Island," a defence ministry official said at a briefing.
Yeonpyeong local officials told news agency AFP that civilians had been asked to evacuate.
More information will be added soon.