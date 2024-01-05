Indian economy to grow by 7.3 per cent, says government's advance estimate

India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has said in its first advance estimate of national income that the country's economy is likely to grow by 7.3 per cent in financial year 2023-24. The ministry said that the fresh figure surpasses the provisional growth rate of 7.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

The press release from the ministry, released by Press Information Bureau (PIB) has said that the construction sector in the country is expected to grow by 10.7 per cent.

"The growth in real GDP during 2023-24 is estimated at 7.3 per cent as compared to 7.2 per cent in 2022-23," said India's National Statistics Office (NSO), which comes under Ministry of Statistics.

Watch | Why did Russian oil price in November for India hit a 12-month high? × This estimate of growth places India ahead of major global economies. India has seen increased state spending and also notable increase in manufacturing activities.

The advance estimate is in line with the recent adjustment in growth forecast by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). India's central bank upgraded its growth forecast to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent.

Also Read | Indian government signs $96.9 million defence deal to strengthen army capabilities

The Indian government has taken steps to boost the economy which has included increased state spending to improve infrastructure in the country.

The government made investments with an aim to boost manufacturing.

Indian economy grew by 7.6 per cent year-on-year in the September quarter. This was a better than expected performance.

In spite of global factors and uncertainties, the performance of the Indian economy has been robust. S&P Global Ratings has made a forecast that India will hold on to its position as fastest-growing major economy over next three years.

Also Read | 2024 Economic Outlook: 5 key things to watch out this year

Prudent fiscal policies, a resilient domestic market and strategic investments has been a winning combination for India to leave it global counterparts behind.

The ratings agency has predicted that by 2030, India will become the world's third-largest economy.