Indian government signs $96.9 million defence deal to strengthen army capabilities

In a move to bolster the country's defence capabilities, the Indian Ministry of Defence signed two major contracts worth Rs 800 crores ($96.9 million) for the procurement of crucial military equipment, a government press release stated.

The contracts, signed on Thursday (Jan 4) include a deal with Jupiter Wagons Limited for the production of Qty-697 Bogie Open Military (BOM) Wagons for Rs 473 crores ($56.8 million).

Additionally, a contract with BEML Ltd for the procurement of Qty-56 Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment (MMME) Mark II was inked for Rs 329 crores ($39.5 million).

These agreements fall under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category and reflect the government's commitment to indigenous production and self-reliance in defence, aligning with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance).

The Bogie Open Military (BOM) wagons, designed by the Research Design and Standard Organization (RDSO), serve as specialised transport vehicles for the Indian Army.

Designed for the mobilisation of Army units, BOM wagons play a crucial role in transporting various military assets, including light vehicles, Artillery Guns, BMPs, and Engineering Equipment, from peacetime locations to operational areas.

This acquisition of Critical Rolling Stock is expected to expedite the deployment of units and equipment during conflict situations. It will also facilitate peacetime movement for military exercises and unit relocation.

Simultaneously, the procurement of Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment (MMME) Mark II from BEML Ltd will address a mandatory requirement for marking minefields, as per the amended Protocol-II on the Convention in certain Conventional Weapons, to which India is a signatory.

The MMME is designed to operate cross country with a complete load of stores, minimising time and manpower required for minefield marking.

The advanced mechanical and electrical systems of the equipment, based on an in-service High Mobility Vehicle, are anticipated to reduce operational timelines during minefield marking operations, thereby enhancing the overall operational capability of the Indian Army.